WEST BEND — The new Kwik Trip at 1613-1637 W. Washington St. is set to open on Aug. 19.
Kwik Trip Public Relations Director John McHugh confirmed the opening day for this location. He added that there will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 25.
This location will feature the newest layout, meaning that it will be over 9,000 square feet. The store will also have more options for to-go meals and other foods.
McHugh said there will be a 2,100-square-foot single-day car wash available for the West Bend community at this location too.
In June, the Common Council approved Class A combination liquor licenses for the new Kwik Trip locations at 1580 E. Washington St. and 1625 W. Washington St.