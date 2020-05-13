FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2018, file photo Amazon Prime boxes are loaded on a cart for delivery in New York. Slow shipping times and sold out items have plagued Amazon since the coronavirus pandemic caused a rush of orders from home-bound people. But the world’s largest online retailer isn’t the only place to shop online. With their doors closed, many physical retailers are expanding curbside pickup, which lets people buy something online and pick it up at the parking lot. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)