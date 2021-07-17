WAUKESHA — Walmart Real Estate Business Trust is suing the city of Delafield, claiming the city issued an excessive tax assessment.
According to the summons, which was filed Friday, Walmart is alleging that the value of the property on Jan. 1, 2021 was no higher than $5.2 million. Walmart argues that the value of the property, located at 2863 Heritage Drive, Delafield, assessed at $12.5 million by the city assessor’s office, is excessive.
Walmart is requesting a refund of 2021 taxes paid and an award of litigation costs incurred by Walmart in the action.