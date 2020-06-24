Wanaki Golf Course will continue under new ownership. The Waukesha County Board voted Tuesday night to authorize the signing of a purchase agreement with an affiliate of the Storm Family Group, which has been involved in the golf industry for 68 years.
“This agreement fulfills the goals we have had all along – preservation of golf in Waukesha County while protecting taxpayers’ investment,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. “This sale will allow residents to continue to enjoy a beloved golf course while allowing Waukesha County to maintain operations and fund improvements at its other two courses.”
