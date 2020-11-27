WAUKESHA — Wanaki Golf Course, which has previously been run by Waukesha County, is officially changing hands to an affiliate of Storm Family Group beginning Monday.
Storm Family Group has been involved in the local golf industry for 68 years. Waukesha County Head of Parks Dale Shaver said the offer for the 18-hole course was $1,525,000.
“Waukesha County is thankful for the 50 years of providing high-quality golf at Wanaki,” he said. “Our golf team was honored to serve so many who were learning the game, visiting or considered Wanaki their home course. We are thrilled to turn over the keys to the Storm family to continue Wanaki’s legacy.”
Storm Family Partner Scott Schaefer, one of the course’s new owners, said the deal is to be closed Monday. “We’re excited to get our hands on it,” he said.
Two coming changes are a new fleet of 60 golf carts and a major expansion to food and beverage options within the clubhouse along with a new bathroom.
“Most of the changes people are going to see will be the clubhouse,” Schaefer said. “Course-wise, really nothing is changing... Golf is definitely the main focus of our business and we’re just trying to make it more of a complete experience.”
Food and beverages were previously available, but options were limited. Schaefer said the plan is to acquire a full liquor license and establish a more complete dining experience with sit-down options.
The course will open again in the spring as weather allows and construction in the clubhouse will begin right away.
Despite efforts to increase revenue, Wanaki Golf Course operated at a loss for years, impacting the county’s other two courses, Naga-Waukee War Memorial and Moor Downs, which will remain open. Under the sale, the new owner will take responsibility for all improvements and operations of the course. Revenue generated from the remaining courses will be reinvested into the golf course fund to improve the financial sustainability of golf course operations. No tax dollars are used to support either course.
Former Wanaki Superintendent Mike Skenadore said he’s glad to see Wanaki will remain a golf course. He and others had been outspoken in their commitment to see that happen, fearing the county would opt to sell the land to a developer who might use it for residential properties.
“I’m glad that it’s staying a golf course because we need that,” he said. “We’ve lost too many golf courses nationwide.”
Schaefer thanked the groups who spoke out and voiced their concerns about the course’s future. He emphasized Storm Family Group’s commitment. “We’re definitely in this for the long haul,” he said.