Oconomowoc Mayor Bob Magnus signs the agreement between the city and Wangard Partners as CEO Stewart Wangard watches. From left to right in the background is Oconomowoc City Administrator Matt Trebatoski, Olympia Fields Investment Partners Rosanne Dentice and Joe Dentice Jr., Wangard Partners Associate Development Manager Megan Michuda, Wangard Partners Vice President of Planning and Development Mark Lake, Wangard Partners Vice President of Investor Relations Jonathan Thompson, Oconomowoc Economic Development Director Bob Duffy and Wangard Partners President and COO Matt Moroney.

Alex Nemec/Freeman Staff