OCONOMOWOC — After about a year of planning and different ideas for the Olympia Fields development, Wangard Partners and the city have signed a public/private partnership tax increment agreement, taking the first major step in revitalizing the blighted area.
The agreement ensures the construction of a roadway system, public and private amenities and public utilities needed to support the redevelopment of the Olympia Fields area.
Tax incremental financing is a tool used in Wisconsin to help eliminate rehabilitating areas and promote business and redevelopment opportunities.
“Through the process of creating the Project Plan for TIF District #7 for Olympia Fields, it was determined that without the formation of the district, development would not occur in a timely manner or at the values desired by the City,” a press release states.
Working through Olympia Fields and figuring out how to redevelop it was one of Mayor Bob Magnus’ main goals when he took office in 2020.
“Encouraging the development and redevelopment of the Olympia Fields area is critical to the continued growth and strategic business development goals for the City of Oconomowoc,” Magnus said in a press release.
As part of the TIF district at Olympia Fields, the city will invest $18.7 million to install supporting infrastructure in two phases to replace existing private facilities.
Wangard Partners will be undertaking and ensuring $64.5 million in guaranteed tax increment investment between 2024 and 2027 as part of private commercial and multi-family residential development and redevelopment of the area.
Wangard Partners CEO Stewart Wangard said his team is excited to reinvigorate the property in the community in order to make a place for people to live, work and stay.
“Oconomowoc is a great community that I am passionate about, and it is very important that this property also connects to the larger community with paths and trails that are open to the public,” Wangard said.