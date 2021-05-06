OCONOMOWOC — Wangard Partners President and Chief Operating Officer Matt Moroney presented the Oconomowoc Common Council an update of where the Olympia project is during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
As presented, Moroney said the lead contractor will be New Berlin Grading. In addition Moroney said the public will start seeing real change in the area starting in the next couple weeks. Here is the timeline as presented:
■ Asbestos removal beginning May 10
■ Heavy demolition starting May 19
■ Infrastructure work starting July 6
■ Demolition completion by Aug. 23
■ Apartment construction beginning in October Furthermore, Moroney laid out an infrastructure plan for the site which included having 2021 construction be limited to the existing Olympia area — not including the Baysari land this year — and then in 2022 upgrading the infrastructure that would connect the rest of the project.
Moroney said the next steps are to reach out to adjoining and impacted property owners to share Wangard’s plans and update them accordingly.
Other business
The council unanimously approved a liquor license for Badger Burger Company. City Clerk Diane Coenen said the business plans to open on May 20.
In addition, the council also unanimously voted to authorize the completion of the Emerald City Mural. The mural will be painted on the wall of Grill 164 which faces Oz Plaza.
Lastly, the Council voted to approve the Oconomowoc Enterprise as the city’s official newspaper. The Enterprise was the lowest bid, beating out Lake Country Now.
The Enterprise will publish city postings. The Enterprise was also the city’s newspaper in 2018, 2019 and 2020.