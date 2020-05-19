WAUKESHA — Local real estate developer Wangard Partners recently donated 1,000 face shields to ProHealth Care.
The face shields were made by Arete, a company based in North Hollywood, California, that usually constructs stage props and devices used in TV and movie productions. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has been making face shields in response to the need for PPE among health care workers.
Stu Wangard, chairman and CEO of Wangard Partners, was made aware of the shields being available and purchased 1,000 of them (about $5,000 in value) to donate to Pro-Health.
The donation was made in light of the current pandemic and need for PPE among health care workers, according to an announcement from the company.
Stu Wangard’s wife, Kari Pietsch-Wangard, was also treated for cancer at ProHealth six years ago, which also inspired the decision to provide the face shields.