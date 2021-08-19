MILWAUKEE — Wangard Partners, the developer renovating the former Olympia Resort, has hired Greenfire to build the Olympia Fields Apartments, according to a press release.
Greenfire will provide pre-construction and construction management services commencing this October until the estimated completion of the project in fall 2022.
Wangard Partners President and COO Matt Moroney said Wangard’s recent experience with Greenfire and its ongoing commitment to improving communities aligns with Wangard’s goals.
“We are excited to continue working with them on this important project for the community of Oconomowoc,” Moroney said in the release.
The release states the apartment development will consist of 178 luxury apartments, a pool and a clubhouse. There will be seven buildings as part of the apartment development containing a variety of unit sizes, including studios, one, two and three bedroom units.
The apartment’s clubhouse and pool will be located adjacent to a pond and will provide additional amenities to residents.
The development sits on the footprint of the former Olympia Resort, which is currently being demolished.