OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Plan Commission recommended for approval a proposal from Wangard Partners to add an additional building to its luxury apartment complex at the former Olympia Resort site.
The additional building will be located where the former theater was at the resort.
Wangard Partners President and COO Matt Moroney said the additional apartment building was planned for the site all along, given the new building is located on the former Edmund Baysari land, which the developer had planned on purchasing after the city sent out a request for proposal on the property via eminent domain.
The new building will add 25 to 26 units in the apartment complex, according to city documents.
Wangard Partners is currently redeveloping the former Olympia Resort site as part of a revitalization of the area, which includes the apartments as well as a retail center and office space.
As part of the proposal, Wangard is requesting the .627 acres of land the apartment will sit on be rezoned from general commercial to multi-family residential to match the rest of the apartment zoning. In addition, there will be a resolution to amend the city’s comprehensive land use plan from commercial to residential.
Moroney said Wangard is hoping to gain approvals for the site at next week’s Common Council meeting, at which there will be a public hearing for the rezoning.
As part of the ongoing construction on the site, Moroney said people will continue to see concrete pile up as Wangard finishes up demolition there.
He said the demolished concrete will be repurposed to lift the grade of the site.
Looking into the next couple months, Moroney said vertical building such as starting to lay foundations will begin during October.
He said there will be a groundbreaking for the next steps of construction also in October.
Moroney said construction will continue over the winter and Wangard anticipates the first building being open by Memorial Day; and one building being opened each month following that until all seven buildings are open.
The council agenda is typically posted on the city’s website, oconomowoc-wi.gov, on Thursdays. It can be viewed in the agenda center.