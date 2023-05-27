Do you want to read more books this year? Business leaders, including Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and Oprah Winfrey devote part of every day to reading. And research shows that reading books provides surprising benefits, including better brain function and a longer life. Plus, reading novels can improve your emotional intelligence and help you relate better to the people you work with.
Since reading books comes with so many benefits, can you make it easier for yourself to do more of it? Yes, you can--and it may take only a few simple changes to make it happen. Here's how to read more books, and have more fun doing it too.
1. Start by picking the right book.
The book you choose should be one you are interested in. Ideally, you should look forward to reading it. Once you get going on the book, if you happily pick reading it over scrolling social media or watching a video--that book is a winner. This won't happen with every book, but reading should mostly be enjoyable. So this next rule is important: If you get part way into a book and you find it's not grabbing you or that you don't like it, don't force yourself to keep going in a self-imposed literary forced march. That could make you dread reading books, which is the opposite of what you want. Unless it's a book you must read for work or school, put it aside and choose a different one.
One trick I use is to alternate between books that I think will be good for me or teach me something important and books that I read for pure pleasure (I have a weakness for Agatha Christie mysteries, for example). A "trashy" romance is just as legitimate a reading choice as a classic. Read what makes you happy.
How do you find enjoyable books in the first place? Suggestions are everywhere. Bill Gates famously recommends his favorite books twice a year. Libraries, bookstores, Goodreads, and many, many other sources are happy to recommend books you may like. Reading both professional and user reviews may give you a good sense of whether you'll like a book or not. Or, if you want a recommendation from me, here are my nine favorites among the 27 books I read last year.
2. Figure out how reading will fit into your schedule.
If you're as busy as most of us are, you may be wondering how you'll find the time to add reading books to your already crowded schedule. While there are no easy answers to that question, some tactics can help. For example, consider all the different formats that books can come in. Google, Apple, Amazon, Kobo, and many others, make it extremely easy to load e-books onto your phone, which means that wherever you go, you'll always have your book with you. If you're stuck waiting for an appointment or a bus, you can pull out your phone and read your book instead of checking social media or playing a game.
If you spend a lot of time driving, consider audiobooks, which can really help pass the time when you're stuck in a traffic jam. Audiobooks are also great when you're working out or taking a walk. Also, some people who prefer paper books cut out a few pages every day so they can carry them in their pocket and read them whenever they have a bit of free time. Reading a book is more important than keeping the book, they say, and they have a point.
3. Find others to read with.
One of the best ways to stay on track with reading--and enjoy it more--is to join a book group, either in person or online. Libraries, bookstores, and other venues often have book groups that are open to the public, so you can try out several different options. Your place of worship, trade group, company, or even a local cafe might have a book group as well. Chances are, some of your friends belong to book groups that might welcome you. And book groups can have themes, so if you're particularly interested in business biographies, or science fiction, or world history, you can find a group that fits your tastes.
You can also create your own book group. Gather a few friends or colleagues, invite them over for a book discussion and a glass of wine, or plan to meet in a favorite coffee shop or bar. You could also have a book buddy, instead of a whole group--one person who's interested in reading the same books that you are and then discussing them with you. Whichever approach you choose, most book groups meet about once a month. So, if you stick with it, you'll wind up reading a minimum of 12 books a year that you might not have otherwise.
However you like to read, and whatever type of books you prefer, there's a book, genre, book group, and format that's just right for you. Reading books is so good for you in so many ways. It's well worth the effort to keep experimenting until you find the approach that's right for you.