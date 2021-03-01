FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb. Buffett is encouraging investors to maintain their faith in America’s economy and the businesses his Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate owns. In a letter to his shareholders Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, Buffett hardly mentioned the coronavirus that ravaged many businesses last year, saying American business will thrive over time despite the pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)