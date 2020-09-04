WASHINGTON COUNTY — The county will take up economic support during the pandemic and blight redevelopment at the Washington County Board meeting next week.
The Washington County Board will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m., and one item on the agenda is creating a short-term microloan program to assist small businesses with financial issues caused during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19-related loan program will be within the county’s already existing Revolving Loan Fund.
“In the wake of a serious pandemic, and the most serious economic crisis since the Great Recession and maybe even the Great Depression, we are beginning to see the wreckage in Washington County. With negotiations stalled in Congress for another relief package and the looming potential of another round of shutdowns via Governor Evers’ latest emergency order, the outlook for the next several months is becoming grim,” County Executive Joshua Schoemann wrote in a report to the Washington County Executive Committee.
The Executive Committee last month discussed the COVID-19 Short-Term Microloan Program, and their action was to have legal counsel draft the needed resolution to move it forward to the County Board for final approval.
The COVID-19 loan program, should it be implemented, will specifically be offered to small, private businesses with at least three full-time equivalence of nonrelative employees, but no more than 25 FTE employees or more than $5 million in revenue. The draft for the program also requires the business to have applied for assistance under the CARES Act, have existed at least a year before application and loans may not be used to address pre-COVID-19 issues or pay down debt to other lenders.
According to Schoemann’s report, the COVID-19 Short-Term Microloan Program is to support those who fell through the cracks of previous federal and state programs meant to support businesses during the current economic downturn.
“It is the esteemed opinion of the EDWC [Economic Development Washington County] team that this is the threshold of businesses that is likely most vulnerable during this chaotic economic time, and most likely was unable to secure much needed assistance through the state and federal programs,” Schoemann wrote in his report.
The program would be funded with $500,000 from the Revolving Loan Fund. Schoemann’s report stated that amount would be insured by the county using $500,000 from excess funds that were collected under the Miller Park Tax. If loans under the COVID-19 program were defaulted upon – Schoemann noted that given economic conditions and uncertainty, there could be a high default rate in the microloan program – the excess tax funds would repay the defaulted amounts into the RLF, so it is not depleted.
Redevelopment agreement for Slinger property
In addition to considering the new loan program, the County Board will also take up a resolution to transfer the property at 308-310 Oak Street in Slinger – site of the former Niphos Plating Company – to Forward Contractors and enter into a redevelopment agreement for the property.
Washington County obtained the property through tax foreclosure in 2015. The Environmental Protection Agency in 2012 removed barrels containing thousands of pounds of copper cyanide, sodium cyanide, nickel sulfate and nitric acid as part of a cleanup project; Washington County did a limited soil remediation in 2018 as well, to remove contaminated soil and replace it with 18 inches of clean soil.
In December, the county put out a request for proposals to contractors for redevelopment of the site.
“Forward Contractors, LLC, a company that specializes in projects of this nature submitted a proposal to purchase and redevelop the property for residential use, which is the preferred type of development for this property by the Village of Slinger,” according to the meeting report.
The Washington County Board meets Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Room 1019 of the Herbert J. Tennies Government Center, 432 E. Washington Street in West Bend.