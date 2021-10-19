CEDARBURG — Many Cedarburg residents, especially downtown businesses, are probably excited to see the asphalt pavement repair project on Washington Avenue has been completed.
The repair project began on Sept. 21 and the completion date shifted to be earlier than its original date of Oct. 26.
To allow construction to progress efficiently, Washington Avenue was closed to thru traffic with no parking allowed from Center Street to Hamilton Road.
The construction affected some downtown businesses more than others, like Lillies at W62 N553 Washington Ave. Lillies offers a unique assortment of goods and gifts while practicing ethical and sustainable business practices, according to their website.
Owner Karen Lillie said they have seen a “painful” drop in sales and people at what is normally a busy time of year for them, adding that it is very frustrating.
Mike Jackson, owner of C. Wiesler’s on W61 N493 Washington Ave., said his business felt a downturn during the road closure.
“Our weeknights are probably down over 50%. Our Fridays have been hanging in there but they’re probably down at least 20-25%,” he said, adding Saturdays have also been off by about 30% or more.
Jackson noted that fortunately they had access off of Western Road for customers.
BJ Homayouni, owner of Union House at W62 N559 Washington Ave., posted on the business’s Facebook page about the road closure before it started, reminding people that the restaurants on the south side of Washington Avenue were still open.
She said people have been very supportive and have tried to make their way to her business.
“We haven’t been overwhelmed with business but we are at least able to sustain what we need in order to stay open and function, which has been great,” Homayouni said.
Andrew and Rhiannon Wilson, owners of Brandywine at W61 N480 Washington Ave., said they didn’t feel too affected by the closure because they had full access to Spring Street and their parking lot.
“It probably helped only being open for dinner as there were days it certainly would’ve been disruptive if we were in full operation during the day,” the Wilsons stated over email. “We did take advantage of the potential effects it could have had on the business and did close a couple days during construction for a few restaurant repairs and staff training heading into winter.
Cedarburg Mercantile, W61 N510 Washington Ave., opened the weekend prior to Washington Avenue closing in front of it.
“I can’t say that it’s really affected our traffic because we really haven’t been open,” said Cindi Purnell, co-owner of Cedarburg Mercantile. “We do have a sign out in front of our door that people could shop by appointment during the construction but nobody has been knocking at the door. We’ve had a couple people come in and that’s been fine for us.”
There will be a grand opening of the business on Nov. 11.