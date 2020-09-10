WEST BEND — The Washington County Board on Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the COVID-19 Short-Term Microloan Program, a program to assist small businesses in Washington County affected by the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the wake of a serious pandemic, and the most serious economic crisis since the Great Recession and maybe even the Great Depression, we are beginning to see the wreckage in Washington County,” County Executive Josh Schoemann wrote in a report.
He states the county is proactively working on business retention efforts in light of another round of potential shutdowns, stalled negotiations in Congress for another relief package and a decrease in consumer spending as the $600 in unemployment supplements expire.
He stated that in an effort to “shore up business retention efforts,” he has been working with Economic Development Washington County to develop an economic support tool to “assist businesses that fell through the cracks” of previous federal and state programs.
The program aims to help small businesses with less than 25 employees and less than $5 million in annual revenues.
“It is the esteemed opinion of the EDWC team that this is the threshold of businesses that is likely most vulnerable during this chaotic economic time and most likely was unable to secure much-needed assistance through the state and federal programs,” Schoemann wrote. A draft of the loan framework states that to qualify for the loan, the business must be organized for at least 12 months prior to applying, with business headquarters and operations located in Washington County for the life of the note. The business must also have applied for relief under the CARES Act and funds cannot be used to address pre-COVID-19 business issues or be used to pay down other lender debt.
The program would utilize $500,000 from the Revolving Loan Fund, which is reimbursed by the borrower as proposed loans come due. Due to the uncertain market and diversity of businesses, a high default rate by some borrowers is expected.
The county will use excess funds from the Miller Park Tax to back up the Revolving Loan Fun and remaining funds will be used to reduce the tax levy. An estimated $600,000 will be set aside in an escrow account managed by the county to backfill any principal default that adversely impacts the Revolving Loan Fund.
Remaining Miller Park Tax Funds will be returned to the general fund.
“I can’t think of a better way to spend a useless sales tax that should never have been in place than to give it back to the people who were paying it,” said Schoemann.
The fund’s maximum is $3 million, but county officials do not intend to reach that amount.
The Department of Revenue has told the county that the loan program could be higher than $500,000 as the county is receiving residual payments from the Miller Park Tax through 2023, but it is unsure how much the payments will be.
“Everybody benefits, not only the business owner, but the community as a whole,” said Board Chairman Don Kriefall.
He said it is estimated that 40 percent of small businesses could close. “If this helps keep those afloat, it enriches our community that much more,” said Kriefall.