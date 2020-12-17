Washington County employees step up for local restaurants

WEST BEND — Washington County employees are stepping up to be #WashCoHeroes by supporting small businesses with a weekly lunch program.
“Sell cars. Take another mortgage. Lay off employees. Skip rent. Close.” County Executive Josh Schoemann heard those words and more when talking to area restaurant owners saddled with government mandates.
After discussions with his staff, the county executive enlisted County Treasurer-elect Scott Henke, the former Hartford Chamber director, to develop a weekly lunch delivery so that employees could purchase their own lunches.
Henke recruited half a dozen county restaurants to participate in the pilot. On the first Wednesday delivery, the Chocolate Factory increased a normal lunch business by 33 percent. The next week, Pudgie’s Food Truck sold enough to match a normal lunch event. West Bend’s Pizza Ranch saw dozens of county employees purchase lunches.
Now in the fourth week, Hartford’s Perc Place sold 70 lunches delivered on Wednesday.
“I’ve spoken to well over 100 business owners in Washington County,” said Schoemann. “By far, restaurant, tavern, hospitality and lodging industries are suffering the most. One young restaurant owner, in tears, told me she was looking to sell her cars and mortgage her house because failure was not an option. Washington County cannot let our local businesses die.”
The county’s information technology department created an ordering program for employees. The county will offer the code to any major business looking to begin a similar program.
Schoemann looks to expand the program in 2021 and add more businesses. Area businesses should contact his office at 262-306-2200 or county.exec@washcowisco.gov to partner with the county.