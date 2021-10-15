Washington County hosts first roundtable with local Latino, Hispanic business owners

WEST BEND — In an effort to reach out to Latinos and Hispanics during National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) and understand the challenges facing the community, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann arranged the first-ever roundtable with 11 area business owners are Casa Guadalupe on Tuesday.
According to the latest census, there are approximately 4,400 individuals in Washington County who identify as Hispanic or Latino.
“From listening to the business owners, I wasn’t surprised to learn that the primary barrier to keeping their business profitable is employee shortages,” said Schoemann. “The government and enhanced unemployment handouts aren’t the answer. Now that the deadline to receive federal extended unemployment benefits ended Sept. 4, we need to work together and hit the problem straight on by creating incentives and opportunities to attract employees and keep them here.”
In addition to the workforce issues, the group also discussed barriers to business ownership, including computer skills, sound business practices and how the county can connect their needs to Washington County’s opportunities.
Roundtable participants included Lily Alvarado, program manager for bilingual education programming and outreach at Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC) in Milwaukee; Peter Snyder, associate dean of adult education at Moraine Park Technical College in West Bend; and Noelle Braun, executive director at Casa Guadalupe Education Center.
“Casa Guadalupe is so appreciative to County Executive Schoemann’s office for reaching out and providing this opportunity to bring local Latino business owners to the table and listen to them share their successes, challenges and dreams related to their business,” said Braun. “We look forward to continuing collaboration with the county and WWBIC to offer further sustained conversations, support and resources for local Latino businesses, which add value and help strengthen the community.”