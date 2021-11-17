WASHINGTON COUNTY — On Thursday, during a Washington County Fire Chiefs Association meeting, each fire department in the county received two cold water rescue suits and accessory equipment.
Members of the Washington County Tavern League, Washington County Dive Team and Washington County Fire Chiefs Association were all in attendance.
The Washington County Dive Team started approximately 18 years ago after a snowmobiling accident on Big Cedar Lake that left 21-year-old Michael Mann dead from a drowning accident. On Jan. 21, 2003, Mann and his friend fell through the ice while test-driving a snowmobile. At the time, the closest dive team took more than two hours to arrive on scene. Three months after they accident, the Washington County Board approved startup funding for the Dive Team that consists of members from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and several fire departments across Washington County. The Washington County Dive Association was spearheaded by the Mann family as a fundraising organization to keep the dive team going.
“The Washington County Tavern League has been supporting the Washington County Dive Team for over 10 years,” reads a press release from the West Bend Fire Department. “In 2018, they donated over $6,500 for a water rescue raft that assists in water, ice, and remote snow accidents where people need to be towed from their emergency. As recent as this winter we used our water rescue raft to assist in the rescue of victim clinging to the ice on Pike Lake.”
In 2021, the Tavern League donated over $21,000 for Ice Water Rescue suits. The cold water rescue suits can be used year-round for any water rescues. Rescuers who arrive on scene prior to the victim being submerged in the water use these suits. The suit is designed to be buoyant enough to keep the rescuer and victim above water if needed. In open water, they can assist with marking search points for the dive team, serving as human buoys acting as points of reference.