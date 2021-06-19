WAUKESHA — Waste Management began using third-party contractor Camo Crew Junk Removal to assist with pickups of bulky items and also started operating new rental garbage trucks in the city this week.
The move comes after reported missed garbage and recycling pickups throughout the city since spring.
City Engineer Alex Damien said the third-party contractor is currently going throughout the whole city to collect bulky items. They are also using two white rental trucks to help collect garbage and recycling since the reported delays.
“We’re hoping it makes a difference because the last couple of weeks have been rough with misses of large areas,” Damien said.
Damien said the city’s been communicating with Waste Management since things started to fall apart in February and March, and this is a move in a positive direction.
Those who have had a missed pickup are asked to report it on the city’s website at https://gis.waukeshawi. gov/RequestPortal.
Mayor Shawn Reilly provided The Freeman with a memo dated Monday and signed by Paul Copeland, area sales director with Waste Management, which said staffing is one root cause of the service shortfalls with eight driver openings at the Hartland facility.
To remedy the staffing issue, Waste Management said they increased the employee referral program’s funding from $500 to $5,000, the memo said. The company is also engaging Waukesha County Technical College and other local schools to promote the company and openings to students, offering to pay for Commercial Driver’s License training of new employees, 'a change from when the company required three years of experience.'
The Waste Management update also outlined hiring events and advertising initiatives to attract employees.
Waste Management’s memo also said truck repairs have been a challenge, with three trucks currently undergoing major repairs. According to the memo, the company has also been dealing with spare part fulfillment issues.