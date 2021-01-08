WAUWATOSA — WaterStone Bank announced Thursday it will be closing all branches and offices Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“Traditionally we have been open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to serve our customers,” said WaterStone Bank President and CEO Doug Gordon, in a statement. “We have made the decision to close our offices this year in observance of this National Holiday. In the words of Martin Luther King Jr.: ‘The time is always right to do what is right.’” Customers are encouraged to utilize Water-Stone Bank’s digital banking tools for any self-service banking needs when branches are closed.
WaterStone Bank branches will resume normal business hours Jan. 19.