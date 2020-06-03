WAUWATOSA — Waterstone Bank announced it has $10,000 contribution to the Waukesha County Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.
WCCF launched an online crowdfunding opportunity to support 13 agencies working locally and countywide to ensure food access during the ongoing pandemic. Waterstone Bank’s donation was split equally among those 13 organizations. Since WCCF’s campaign debuted, it has raised over $40,000 to go toward food access in Waukesha County.
The company established the Waterstone Bank Foundation with WCCF in 2002 to ensure its ability to give back to the community. Waterstone Bank’s donation was made possible through its membership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. FHLBank Chicago provided grants to all of its member institutions and the communities they serve as part of their response to the ongoing pandemic through its COVID-19 relief program.