WAUWATOSA — WaterStone Bank announced it will reopen the lobbies at all 14 of its branches starting Monday. Policies will ensure employees and customers are safe and comfortable, according to the announcement.
WaterStone Bank branches will be open during normal business hours and full service will continue as normal with the following new requirements in place:
■ Customers will be required to wear a mask in branch lobbies. Disposable masks will be provided to customers if they do not have one.
■ The number of customers in a branch at any given time will be limited based on the capacity and physical structure of the branch to ensure social distancing.
■ Internet Café Kiosks will be unavailable for customer use until further notice.
■ Complimentary coffee and cookies will be suspended at the branches until further notice.
WaterStone Bank branch staff will also be required to wear masks, and gloves will be worn when handling cash. Protective poly glass will ensure staff and customers are protected at the branch counters.
The community bank has branches in Wauwatosa/ State Street, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/ Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Road, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Avenue, Oak Creek/27th Street, Oak Creek/Howell Avenue, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Avenue, and West Allis/National Avenue.