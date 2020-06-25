Waukesha Antique Mall announces expansion

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Antique Mall announced it is expanding its store to accommodate seven additional booths of vintage items and antiques.
The business has 104 booths currently operating within its location.
Penny Olson, manager and part owner, said they plan to have an open house once they are finished sometime around mid-July.
“We have a problem because everyone wants to be in there, but listen, I have a waiting list all the time so we decided to expand so that I can accommodate people that have been on our waiting list,” Olson said.
Individuals that rent a booth operate their own business where they are able to sell their antiques from their booth within the antique mall.
Olson said they decided to knock out the wall of the open space next to their business in order to expand.
“(The space was) a store that was rented out by the owner of the complex,” Olson said. “So we just took it over.”
Olson said she has received a lot of positive feedback about the expansion.
“(Customers) can’t wait to see the new dealers. They’re excited to see new dealers and new merchandise in the new space,” she said.
The business has been busy since being able to reopen, Olson said.
“Ever since the COVID, with people being cooped up, they’ve (been coming) in and they’re just so thankful that we’re open, because we did close for two months,” she said. “They’re just anxious and they love coming in and browsing and shopping and we get comments all the time, ‘We’re so glad you’re open.’” Olson said employees wear masks and plexiglass guards have been installed around the counter. Increased cleaning procedures have also been incorporated.