VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA — The Waukesha area is slated to see its second Storage Shop USA development.
The company, which has found a niche by building condo-like units that double as self-storage facilities and workshops for small businesses and hobbyists, constructed its first development in the Waukesha area 12 years ago. That location sits on Tesch Court off Arcadian Drive in the city of Waukesha. Businesses occupying some of the units include a window-tinting operation and a plumbing business.
The new location will be constructed on the east side of Big Bend Road on a four-acre patch of land about a quarter mile south of Highway 59. The land is currently home to two, two-acre residential parcels, one vacant and one with a house.
The Waukesha Village Board recently approved rezoning the land from residential to commercial to make way for the project.
When completed, the project is slated to include 12 buildings, each containing two-1,250-square-foot units. The units will be sold to individuals or businesses, and will include an office, restroom and multi-purpose storage/shop space.
Traffic concerns raised
During two public hearings on the project, residents living near the proposed development raised concerns about the traffic the project might create and asked the board to consider requiring developer Greg Thompson to construct the entrance to the development off Highway 164, rather than Big Bend Road.
But Thompson argued that the development would not create a lot of traffic. He pointed to the site plan of operation, which states that any business/workshop at the site will be limited to having no more than two employees on site, and forbids retail and service businesses that require customer drop-off and pick-up.
He also noted that the state does not easily grant access from Highway 164 and would only allow him to build an actual road off the highway — an endeavor that would essentially kill the project.
Trustees ultimately ended up approving the site plan, leaving the Big Bend Road entrance in place.
Thompson has more than 20 developments across the state, most in the Madison and Milwaukee areas With all units in sold out in the city of Waukesha location, Thompson said he hopes to start construction of his Village of Waukesha development in mid-September.
“I already have commitments on 10 units,” he said.