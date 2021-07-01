WAUKESHA — Since starting the project in 2018, a married Waukesha couple is planning to open their own coffee shop by 2022 — dubbed Waukesha Cafe House — due to their love for the coffee industry and for each other.
Narmin and Mojib Rasuli said they have been inspired due to Narmin’s love for coffee, as she’s been working in the industry for the last 10 years. Narmin worked at Cafe de Arts in Waukesha for some time, and one day, Mojib suggested they open their own shop.
“We live in Waukesha and she always wanted to work for a restaurant or cafe, and I asked her if that’s what you like, we could make it happen (with our own business),” Mojib said.
Instead of renting a property, Mojib said they decided to purchase property at 410 Wisconsin Ave., to make into the shop. The couple plans to make the space European-style — modern and homey with private areas for guests. The business will serve breakfast and lunch and, of course, coffee.
Mojib said the business will also have a guitar theme due to Waukesha’s Gibson GuitarTown designation.
Afghanistan and Azerbaijan
Mojib’s story is inspiring — that’s exactly why he hopes to write a book about it once the coffee shop project is complete.
Narmin and Mojib met in Azerbaijan at a hospital. Mojib was being treated for an ulcer, Narmin’s father was being treated for cancer and they were sharing a hospital room. Narmin’s father later passed away.
“I was there for like 40 days with them, I met the family, I met her,” Mojib said.
The couple now has two children, a seven-year-old and a nine-year-old.
The couple met when Narmin was 15 and Mojib was 18. Mojib came to the U.S. when he was 19 as a refugee from Afghanistan and Narmin soon followed, arriving when she was 21.
Mojib said he came to Waukesha through a refugee assistance program run by Lutheran Social Services with his parents in 2003 and got his citizenship in 2009.
“My mom was a teacher, my dad was a police officer, so they had an issue with the government, (it’s politics), so they had to leave or else they were going to get killed,” he said.
Mojib said he’s proud of them for leaving for a better life for himself and his four brothers.
“(When I came to America) it was a culture shock, it was hard, we were just like homeless and I couldn’t (speak English),” Mojib said.
Mojib said he helped to make sure his younger brothers received an education, many went to colleges throughout the state and now are established in their careers.
“And I guess I’m doing OK,” he said. “That’s how life moves forward.”
Construction
Mojib said the 103-year-old former duplex has undergone much hard work — a lot of which, Mojib said, was not worth the money. However, he is putting in quality work at the space, most by himself and with help from friends.
“Our main idea is to be different from everybody else, to be one of a kind … it’s going to be like our home. (We’ll) be working here seven days a week ... might as well do it and make it like a home where you feel comfortable,” Mojib said.
Mojib and Narmin said they are extremely thankful to everyone who has helped them with the project, including their architect R.G. Keller, the city’s Community Development Department and friends throughout their lives.