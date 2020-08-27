Waukesha City Hall TID approved

WAUKESHA — Redevelopment may be on the horizon near City Hall after a tax incremental financing district including City Hall and neighboring lots was approved by the Plan Commission Wednesday night.
The project includes a proposed senior living development that was first presented to the Plan Commission for discussion April 22, known as the Springhouse.
The proposed TID is a rehabilitation-conservation district, which means that 50% of the land within the district is either blighted or in need of rehabilitation. The goal of the district is to spur redevelopment around City Hall.
The TID includes areas extending into the old City Hall lot, and land across from the new City Hall — along Delafield Street near the Buena Vista intersection. The TID also extends to include parcels at the corner of Madison Street and North Street.
The TID features vacant lands across from City Hall known as the former Jendusa Pharmacy retail center and the automotive repair facility — which is proposed to be redeveloped into the senior housing. The City Hall annex property will likely be redeveloped into commercial or office space once the new City Hall is completed. Also included is surplus land at the corner of North West Barstow Street and Buena Vista Avenue following the completion of the new City Hall.
The rate of return of the TID area over 10 years without TIF assistance was found to be about 3.26%; however, with TIF assistance it was estimated at 8.93%. The TID is expected to close in 20 years.
Springhouse Senior Housing is requesting $4.3 million in incentives, with $500,000 up front and $3.8 million provided in a pay-as-you-go basis.
The final value of the proposed Springhouse Senior Housing development is about $13.3 million.
The TID will be reviewed at an upcoming Common Council meeting.
Springhouse
According to city documents, Horizon Development Group, Inc. is proposing a 78-unit, 1.99 acre housing community. The facility would include three stories with underground parking.
The building would include 36 one-bedroom and two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units, with each unit including a full kitchen, private patio or balcony, heating and cooling, a washer and dryer and more.
Amenities within the building include storage lockers, an exercise room, lounge, a clubroom and more.
Outdoors, there would be amenities such as a courtyard, fire pit, grill, gazebo, seating, walking paths and an exercise area for pickle ball, yoga and more.
The main entrance of the building would be at the Buena Vista intersection, with the main parking for the building. A second entry point would be on the south side of the building, for underground parking and non-emergency parking and loading.
Also approved
Also on Wednesday, the commission unanimously approved the PUD final site plan and architectural review for the proposed Landmark Credit Union branch as part of the Fox Run development project.