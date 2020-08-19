WAUKESHA — Mountain Top Coffee announced in a Facebook post Friday an employee tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a temporary closure of the downtown business.
The shop is at 363 W. Main St. “We have been told by the Waukesha Department of Health that we are OK to remain open but feel it best to close for the weekend to ensure the shop is deep cleaned and staff feel comfortable before returning to work,” the post said. “We are keeping a close eye on the situation and are staying in regular contact with the Health Department.”
On Tuesday, another notice on the shop’s Facebook page said, “Staff has been cleared to get back to work and we miss everyone! We will reopen Thursday morning with slightly altered hours for this week.”
Those hours were listed as 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.