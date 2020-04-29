WAUKESHA — The Common Council approved the creation, funding and implementation of the $500,000 Waukesha Works Economic Recovery Grant Program with the recommendation that the grant committee prioritize funds for businesses that need money for rent, mortgage and utilities during the council’s virtual meeting Tuesday night.
The final vote was 11 in favor, four opposed. Opposing votes were from Ald. Kathleen Cummings, Ald. Daniel Manion, Ald. Eric Payne and Ald. Cory Payne.
The grant program was created based on a business survey where Waukesha businesses answered questions related to COVID-19 impacts.
Survey results were presented by Community Development Director Jennifer Andrews, who said there were 182 responses, 148 of which were from the city.
In total 85% of businesses reported they had to close completely or severely scale back their operations due to the coronavirus.
The highest needs reported were funds for rent, mortgage and utilities, at about 30%. Also reported at just about 30% as a high-priority need was marketing/advertising. The need for renovations/repairs followed behind.
About 87% of businesses said they will reopen or are very like to reopen.
Voting process
The Finance Committee met at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and was joined by members of the Common Council, as the meeting extended into time scheduled for the council meeting.
The final vote from the Finance Committee resulted in an amended motion by Ald. Rick Lemke, which was brought to the Common Council and ultimately changed after further discussion.
Lemke’s motion originally included the idea that funds would primarily be used for mortgage, rent and utilities and businesses not up-to-date with their code violations would use their grant money to correct violations before allocating it to other costs.
A few amended motions were discussed, including one with the idea of a fixed cost reimbursement or pro rata reimbursement for mortgage, rent and utilities.
City Administrator Kevin Lahner said he felt this would be limiting.
“If you limit it to such the extent where you just have a pot of funds where you distribute it evenly to the first 50 applicants that come in, I think that would defeat the purpose of establishing a needs-based grant application that is designed to have the most impact to the city,” Lahner said.
Ald. Joe Pieper agreed and suggested a broader motion.
“I can’t support something where everybody has to get the same thing, it has to be pro rata ... we have to be very careful about that word because if that’s what we adopt, we don’t need a (grant) committee,” Pieper said.
Ald. Elizabeth Moltzan and Ald. Cassie Rodriguez said limiting funds to not include advertising and marketing at all, or what were called “soft costs” at the Finance Committee meeting, didn’t align with survey results.
Ald. Eric Payne and Ald. Cory Payne said they disagreed with allocating the funds to settle code violations.
Ald. Aaron Perry said the council should have passed what was originally brought to the committee.
Ald. Cory Payne said those that consider themselves fiscal conservatives should not have voted to approve the motion. He disagreed with the use of funds for advertising and marketing.
The final amended motion approved by council members prioritized funding for rent, mortgage and utilities. It was brought to the council by Ald. Jack Wells.
Program
The program will assist small businesses with 20 or fewer employees that have been impacted by COVID-19 and the Safer at Home order.
The program will provide up to $10,000 in grant money.
To be eligible, businesses must have been in operation as of March 1, 2020, they must be located in Waukesha with the equivalent of 20 or fewer full-time employees and have been closed or had operations severely limited. Local nonprofits are also eligible.
Applicants must disclose any COVID-19-related funding received through other programs, such as the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.
A committee will be created to administer the grants.
Coronavirus
During the city administrator’s report Lahner informed the council that three City Hall employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
“It’s likely that we are going to end up having a few more as this thing progresses,” Lahner said.