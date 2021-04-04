WAUKESHA — Since the retail strip mall Sunset Crossings, which formerly housed Kmart, has had 60,000 square feet of vacant retail space over the last few years, the Plan Commission and Common Council will review a request for a Planned Unit Development amendment to allow for self-storage space at the building next week.
The Plan Commission will review the item at their special meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. before it’s brought to the Common Council meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Plan Commission meeting is virtual only and can be viewed live online at https://waukesha.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. The Common Council meeting is virtual and also available to attend in-person at City Hall, 201 Delafield St., Waukesha.
The item was reviewed by the Plan Commission but a vote was postponed to allow for more discussion on what the building would look like as a self-storage space.
The applicant is proposing to use 53,500 square feet of the building for self-storage space and creation of two 2,500-square-foot retail spaces.
The building’s front facade would be updated to include the two new retail space storefronts, a storefront for the storage space offices and a formal entrance into the storage space.
At the previous Plan Commission meeting, Mayor Shawn Reilly said he isn’t happy to see the proposed storage but likes that loading and unloading of large items will occur in the back of the building and knows development of retail spaces has not been easy in recent years.
The Common Council also will review the final site plan and architectural review for the proposed 36-unit condominium development on the east side of Tenny Avenue.
The Aspen Overlook development is proposed to be located directly across from the Meijer store on a currently vacant parcel of land.
The proposal would consist of nine four-unit buildings with two-car garages for each unit. The development would also include a dog run area to be located on the rear of the property and a shared patio space.