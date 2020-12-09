Waukesha company launches gourmet pizza crusts for home use

WAUKESHA — Homemade pizza has gotten a little easier with new products offered by Crustology Hand-Crafted Pizza Crusts, based in Waukesha.
At Crustology.com customers can purchase a three-pack of 12-inch hand-crafted pizza crusts for $12. The crusts ship to a person’s home and orders over $30 ship for free.
Crustology was founded by siblings Anne Cookson and Chris Miller, whose family has been in the Milwaukee pizza business for over five decades.
Cookson said the crusts can be refrigerated for up to five days and also freeze well for future use. The website also sells add-ons like pizza screens for baking your pizza on and pizza seasoning.
“With people staying home more than usual due to the pandemic, making pizza is a fun, creative activity to do with family or friends,” Cookson said. “Our goal is to take on the time-consuming act of making dough and provide a great foundation for an at-home pizza masterpiece.”
Crust options include The Og, the “original” Crustology crust, a traditional thin cracker crust made extra delicious by being created with a long fermentation process.
The Micro Brew, which takes the classic cracker crust and adds a Wisconsinbrewed dark beer and fermented beer grains to give it a roasted flavor. Cookson says it pairs well with toppings like BBQ sauce, aged cheddar cheese and beef brisket.
The Herb Infused, where the cracker crust is infused with a plethora of seasoning. Cookson recommends it for toppings like brie, pear and arugla or classic pepperoni.
For those who need a little creative inspiration, Crustology’s website also offers pizza recipes that range from a classic pepperoni pizza to a ranch BLT pizza and even a breakfast pizza.
“Pizza is one of those foods you can enjoy anytime,” Cookson said. “With our new Crustology Hand-Crafted Pizza Crusts we are hoping it will become a regular part of quality family time.”