WAUKESHA — Every Friday, the Waukesha County Airport will be the site of two food trucks serving up lunch through Labor Day. The food trucks will be on the east side of the Terminal Building, 2525 Aviation Drive, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each Friday. The event information page encourages takeout and says the event will abide by the CDC’s social distancing guidelines, meaning there will be no tables or pedal planes until further notice. The lineup of food trucks includes: 6/26 — Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese & Marco Pollo 7/3 — No trucks
7/10 — Lumpia & Denson’s
7/17 — Truckmeister & Yellow Bellies
7/24 — Scrima’s Pizza & Marco Pollo
7/31 — Yellow Bellies & Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese
8/7 — Truckmeister & Lumpia
8/14 — Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese & Denson’s
8/21 — Scrima’s Pizza & Marco Pollo
8/28 — Yellow Bellies & TBA
9/4 — Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese & Lumpia