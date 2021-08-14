WAUKESHA — We Energies announced that 98% of power outages caused by severe weather Tuesday should have been fixed by midnight Saturday morning — after the greatest power restoration effort in the company’s history. According to a press release from We Energies, as of Friday morning more than 214,000 customers had power restored — an improvement from the 225,000 customers who lost power due to the severe weather Tuesday night.
We Energies estimates that by noon Saturday, crews will have either restored power or have crews working on restoring power to all remaining customers.
We Energies announced that approximately 1,000 staff members and contractors have worked to restore energy this week each day, many working 16-hour shifts.
According to We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway, the hardest-hit county was Milwaukee County and the second hardest-hit was Waukesha County.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, Milwaukee County outages totaled 8,300 and Waukesha County outages totaled 2,745.
Impact
A few businesses throughout Waukesha County, including some in downtown Waukesha, were impacted by the power outages this week.
One of those businesses was Divino Gelato Cafe, 227 W. Main St., Waukesha. Power was restored at the business around noon on Friday.
Joe Lester with Divino Gelato said the business lost power at 8 p.m. Tuesday due to the storm and had a “meltdown” of gelato, with about $4,500 worth of goods lost. Lester estimates that the loss of revenue is around $6,000.
The business has additional locations in the area.
“All the gelato and French macarons are made in our Waukesha location,” he said.
The company was forced to temporarily use kitchen space in the basement of their location at Mayfair Mall.
Norm Bruce, owner of Martha Merrell’s Books & Toys, 231 W. Main St., Waukesha, said his business was able to use an extension cord to run partial power from a generator used at The Avalon.
Avalon Square Senior Living Community, 222 Park Place, Waukesha, also were without power for an extended period.
Cindy Ray, senior communications specialist with Presbyterian Homes & Services, which manages The Avalon, said that they lost power due to the storm on Tuesday and regained full power Friday. Ray said they are thankful for the hard work from We Energies and from Avalon staff members.
“Our back-up systems and procedures were in place and immediately implemented,” she said in a statement. “The on-site generator provided limited but sufficient electricity to uphold the safety and well-being of all our residents and staff. All residents had enough power in their apartments to provide ventilation, lighting and maintain critical appliances. Power for operation and lighting was also maintained in common areas, elevators and the main kitchen.”
Ray said staff checked on each resident regularly; distributed cold beverages and cool compresses to residents and fans in apartments and common areas; set up “cooling zones” with portable air conditioning units; implemented consistent communication with We Energies and more.
John Wellford, a Village of Waukesha resident, said he and eight other neighbors were still without power Friday afternoon after a power line went down on Tuesday in the area of Hawthorne Hollow Drive. Wellford said while We Energies had previously given them a time estimate, that estimate was not met on Friday.