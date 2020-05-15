Waukesha County company creates contact tracking device

CITY OF PEWAUKEE — Knowing when certain people have come into contact with others has been critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in response EmbedTek, LLC has developed a peer-to-peer social distancing and contact tracking device.
The device, called Pari-Range, can be used by businesses to support the health and safety of their workforce without the concern for breach of privacy, according to the announcement from the City of Pewaukee-based company, which specializes in the design and manufacture of embedded computer systems, software, sensors, and integrated displays.
EmbedTek plans to start production of PariRange in the third quarter and will begin demonstrations for interested parties.
The technology can be an embedded design to fit into protective equipment or work accessories such as a face shield, hardhat, ID badge and wrist band. A provisional patent detailing the invention was submitted last week.
The idea for the PariRange device came from an exchange with Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, which presented the depth of issues occurring within its client base. Upon hearing of those issues, EmbedTek Chief Technology Officer Kent Tabor and his creative engineering team worked to figure out a solution.
“We have leveraged technology that we’ve developed for other applications. That allowed us to apply it to this problem, confirm its effectiveness and bring it to market during this crisis,” said Tabor. “PariRange is accurate, effective and easy to implement quickly in a facility.”
PariRange collects and communicates data in a peer-to-peer fashion between each contact-tracking device.
PariRange uses peer-topeer communication methodology that does not require a network such as WiFi or cellular. It does not track an employee’s location, movements, or productivity throughout the day. It only tracks when one device comes into a set distance range of another device.
It does not require any type of infrastructure in order to collect and recall information. So it can be used in work environments where there is no central WiFi network, such as farming and construction.
Time of flight technology is used to accurately estimate distance between two people within inches and does not rely on the signal strength of radio frequency, which is a major improvement over Bluetooth alternatives, according to the release.