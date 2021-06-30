Since a Delafield native opened a new tattoo business in Waukesha in May by the name of Lucidity Arts, the artist is now welcoming the downtown community to check out his work — he specializes in geometric designs and ornamental dot work.
Aidan Smith, 27, said he’s lived in Delafield his whole life and has always liked the Waukesha area due to its “city feel”. Smith said he was also attracted to downtown Waukesha due to the community atmosphere and since his opening he’s met a few downtown business owners.
Once he found available space at 234 W. Main St. Unit 3, Waukesha, next to Allo! Chocolat, he knew it was the right fit for his business.
Smith thinks it’s important to break the stigma around tattoos and tattoo shops and said the business is open to everyone. Smith said he worked to create an inviting atmosphere that doesn’t make clients feel intimidated, but comfortable.
Smith didn’t originally picture himself as a tattoo artist, although he said he’s always been artistic.
“I did music in high school. I was always into art, I did glass blowing for awhile, and when I was younger I was always into tattoo artists – like Thomas Hooper,” he said.
Hooper was one of the first artists Smith saw that did geometric-type art, which spoke to Smith. Smith said his artistic hobby evolved into the idea of making his talent into a career, leading to the idea of starting his own tattoo shop. Smith said he got really serious about the business really quickly due to encouragement from his friends.
“I got an iPad and just started drawing a lot, messing around on there,” he said.
Smith did an apprenticeship for about one year in Pewaukee at Good Clean Fun Tattoos. He is currently the only artist at Lucidity Arts; however, once he feels more established at the shop he hopes to have “guest” artists come from around the country to set up for a few days at a time.
Smith said he tattoos just about anything and he also enjoys creating floral pieces or traditional Sailor Jerry tattoos. He said he doesn’t typically do illustrative, or realism-type tattoos.
Smith doesn’t have specific shop hours but is available by appointment. To contact Smith, call 262-719-1379.