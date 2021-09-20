WAUKESHA — Several items made in Waukesha County are contenders in the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest is run by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.
There are more than 150 nominees this year. Seven of the companies with products in the first round are based in Waukesha County.
The first round of voting ends 5 p.m. Tuesday, after which, the list of nominees will be narrowed down to 16, followed by more voting to narrow the field to eight and then four candidates. The winner will be announced Oct. 14.
The products from Waukesha County are:
■ Wausau Equipment Tunnel Washer made by Wausau Equipment Company in New Berlin. These tunnel washing machines offer a modular design that allows for optimum configuration for specific requirements on a proven base unit.
■ Containerized Dynamometer System made by Power Test Inc. in Sussex. A dynamometer, also known as a “dyno”, is a device that measures force, torque or power. Power Test’s Containerized Dynamometer Systems verify the performance of engines, transmissions, and other heavy equipment as portable, standalone testing solution for U.S. military, disaster relief, and R& D efforts in the world’s harshest environments.
■ Zip Clean made by H.O. Bostrom Company Inc. in Waukesha. The Zip Clean covers for fire truck seats are zip-off covers that can easily be removed and machine washed.
■ BCMGunfighter made by Bravo Company Manufacturing in Hartland. BCMGUNFIGHTER Select is a program devoted to building weapon systems to support the needs of private security professionals working in theaters where durable mil-spec components for their weapon systems were not readily available.
■ You’re Killin’ Me S’mores made by Brewfinity Brewing in Oconomowoc. You’re Killin’ Me S’mores is a s’mores-flavored porter beer produced in Oconomowoc.
■ Aquatic Weed Harvester made by Aquarius Systems, A Division of D& D Products, Inc. in North Prairie. These heavy-duty workboats are highly efficient in the management of submerged, emergent, and free-floating aquatic vegetation.
■ FS600 Donut Decorating and Finishing System made by AXIS Automation, LLC in Hartland. The AXIS FS600 Donut Decorating and Finishing System injects fillings, adding toppings or decorations, and applying icing, drizzles or glazes.