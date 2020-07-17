Waukesha County ranked first in median income index

WAUKESHA — Balancing household costs against income is an experience everyone can relate to, but one organization has taken the trouble to see how easy that task is in each Wisconsin county.
The comparison was made by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, using its “median income index” as the crucial metric.
With an annual cost of living at $46,776 and a median income of $81,140, Waukesha
County takes the cake on the median income index in Wisconsin, earning a score of 56.09.
Ozaukee County came in a close second with 55.53 and Saint Croix County in third with 53.03.
Only the top three counties broke a score higher than 50. Second-tier counties, or those with scores of 40-50, include Washington, Calumet, Dane and Pierce Counties.
Other top 10 counties include Columbia, Outagamie and Dane.
Ozaukee County residents spend a little less on living than Waukesha County residents, but make a median of $614 less. That’s just enough to make a difference.
Nationally, Waukesha County breaks the top 100 on the median income index across the nation, ranking 95th. Ozaukee County just misses the mark at 101st. Across all of Wisconsin, the median cost of living is $37,234 and the median income is $56,759.
“Waukesha County has ranked in the top five in purchasing power in each of the previous six versions of this study,” said SmartAsset PR Manager Steve Sabato. “More specifically, the county has ranked #1 for two years in a row, and ranked #1 in three of six years.”
With the exception of St. Croix and Pierce counties, which are near Minnesota’s Twin Cities, all of the top 10 counties are in the south central or eastern portions of Wisconsin, all within commuting distance of a major city like Milwaukee, Green Bay or Madison.
Wisconsin’s poorest counties tend to be in the the northern region of the state. Menominee, Iron and Ashland Counties rank the lowest on the median income index.
Costs taken into account
SmartAsset took into account costs including housing, food, taxes, education, child care, transportation and more.
Budget experts recommend spending less than 30% of one’s income on housing. Paying more designates households as “burdened” by housing costs, though spending less in some places is simply not plausible.
The prices of food staples vary more from place to place than some might expect. Some places exempt grocery items from sales taxes while others to not.
Local taxes also play a factor in how much money residents have at their disposal.
Access to affordable education and child care can make a big difference too.
Transportation costs can stack up quickly, but living near work or being able to work remotely can be major budget savers.
With many professional services jobs in the finance, accounting and insurance industries in Waukesha County, remote work has been more plausible for a large share of the population than those who might work more blue collar jobs.
While conducting research for a report on the gender pay gap, Wisconsin Policy Forum Senior Researcher Joe Peterangelo said he’s been struck by the cluster of exceptionally high-earning men in the local area. “The men in Waukesha County make really high salaries,” he said.
Women in Waukesha County still make more than most, with a median income of $52,298. That’s actually more than men in Milwaukee County.
“Economists consider mobility to be a good thing,” Sabato said. “If people are willing and able to move they can relocate to take the jobs that are best suited to their skill sets. Understanding the cost of living in a given place helps you make an informed decision about the salary you’ll need to maintain the same standard of living. For example, if you’re offered a job in a more expensive city you’ll know that you need to hold out for more money if you don’t want to experience a dip in your purchasing power. A cost of living calculator can make the research much easier.”
Sources used include the U.S. Census Bureau 2018 American Community Survey, the MIT Living Wage Study and the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey.
Link to full report:
https://smartasset.com/mortgage/cost-of-living-calculator#wisconsin/purchasing-power