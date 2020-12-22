WAUKESHA — Waukesha County has been ranked among the best in Wisconsin for small businesses. According to SmartAsset financial advisors, it ranks ninth in the state for small business returns and income.
“To determine how attractive a region is for small business owners, we compared the number of tax returns that report small
business income compared to the total tax-filing population of the region,” SmartAsset said. “Next, we compared the total amount of small business income to the overall amount of income reported in each region.”
Waukesha County landed a ninth-place spot with an index score of 33.61, due to its small business returns of 20.25% and small business income of 9.75%.
Only one other southeastern Wisconsin county, Ozaukee, made the top 10 list, coming in sixth place with an index score of 35.34.
Clark County, the top ranked in the state, was the only county to break past an index score of 40 with 43.88. Pepin County was the next closest with a score of 39.52.
Small businesses are typically incorporated as pass-through entities, according to SmartAsset, meaning that the business owners pay income taxes on the company profits rather than the company itself paying income tax. “Because of this, income taxes can play a major role in determining the financial success of a given small business,” SmartAsset said. “To determine income tax burdens across counties, we used the national median household income. We then applied relevant deductions and exemptions before calculating federal, state and local income taxes for each location.”
These three factors were then indexed and equally weighted to yield the small business index. Places with the highest small business index are those that ranked highest in the study.
“Since 81 percent of the Alliance’s 1,200 member companies have 50 or fewer employees, it is no surprise that Waukesha County continues to be a premier place for small businesses to locate, conduct and grow business,” said Waukesha County Business Alliance President and CEO Suzanne Kelley, in a statement. “The Alliance believes this is in part due to the seamless collaboration between our efforts, the Waukesha County Center for Growth, Waukesha County and our educational institutions. We all work together to provide a pro-business platform and deliver workforce development solutions to help the business community thrive here in Waukesha County.”