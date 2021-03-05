WAUKESHA — A survey of financial data ranking each of Wisconsin’s 72 counties determined Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties to be in the state’s top five.
Smartasset, a financial technology and advising company, created a Purchasing Power Index score based on metrics such as the median income and cost of living.
“Our study identifies the places where average living expenses are most affordable for the people living there,” said SmartAsset Public Relations Manager Steve Sabato. “The top locations were those with the highest median income relative to the cost of living.” The data used can from the U.S. Census Bureau 2019 American Community Survey, MIT Living Wage Study and Bureau of Labor Statistics 2019 Consumer Expenditure Survey. Waukesha County ranked first, Ozaukee County ranked second and Washington County ranked fifth.
With a median income of $87,277 and a cost of living at $47,616, Waukesha County earned a Purchasing Power Index score of 69.31. Ozaukee was close behind with an index score of 67.74, falling short of Waukesha slightly on both metrics. Saint Croix and Kewaunee counties took third and fourth with index scores of 65.41 and 62.85, respectively.
Washington County outperformed fourth-place Kewaunee County on income by about 17% but fell short when it came to cost of living by about 18%, earning it a index score of 62.01.
Nationally, Waukesha County ranks 125th, Ozaukee ranks 156th and Washington ranks 322nd.
Common cost of living expenses include housing, food, taxes, education and childcare, transportation, health care and miscellaneous but necessary purchases.
More than half of the top 10 states in Wisconsin are in the southern half of the state and nearly all are on the eastern half. St. Croix County stands out, being in the northwestern corner of the state and close to Minneapolis, which likely boosts income in the area.
If only cost of living were taken into account, nine of the top 10 counties in the state would be north of Wausau, with only south-central Adams County as the outlier.
If only median income were taken into account the top 10 counties would be clustered around Milwaukee, Madison and Minneapolis nearly exclusively, with only Calumet and Kewaunee Counties standing apart from the crowd.
Menominee County ranks lowest in the state, with a cost of living nearly as high as its median income, at $34,378 and $40,921, respectively.
See the full results of the study yourself by visiting: https://bit.ly/3chdCST.