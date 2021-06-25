WAUKESHA — Some areas in the United States may be experience population stagnation or even decline, but Waukesha County isn’t one of them.
According to census data analyzed by Hire a Helper, Waukesha County has grown 2.5% since 2015. About 9,795 more people are calling the county home, and that’s building on growth from 2010, when the county was 4.1% smaller.
At the national level, the US is reporting some o the slowest population growth in decades. “Population experts blame the slowing growth rate on three big trends: families across the country are aging and having fewer kids, immigration policies have tightened up American borders, and economic hardships extending all the way back to the dotcom crash have shifted priorities away from marriage and families,” the report finds. “While some contributing factors are down across the board, other social and economic factors have disproportionately impacted specific counties and states, exacerbating the problems for certain areas.”
But there is still 2.7% growth since 2015 at the national level, despite that being less robust than previous years.
Wisconsin as a whole may be benefiting from the outflux of population from Illinois, as some former Illinois residents may be opting to move north, even Waukesha County itself. Other states experiencing population decline include West Virginia, New York, Hawaii and Alaska.
To view the full report, visit https://rb.gy/y6kemv.