WAUKESHA — Raised Grain Brewing Co. and Waukesha County Parks’ 2020 Pop-Up Beer Gardens will return Thursday to many county park locations.
The pop-up beer garden will take place in Fox River, Mukwonago, Fox Brook, Muskego, Menomonee, Minooka and Naga-Waukee parks.
“Raised Grain looks forward to the fourth season of beer gardens with Waukesha County Parks,” said Nick Reistad of Raised Grain Brewing Co. “We are taking the necessary steps to offer a safe experience for guests to enjoy a beer outdoors in their favorite parks this summer.”
All of the pop-up beer garden locations will open Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the summer.
Five Raised Grain beers will be on tap and the new Diamond Hard Seltzer will also be available.
Annual sticker holders will have access to the parks, while day-pass visitors will receive one beer token with their $6 entrance fee.
“We look forward to being able to safely open beer gardens for the community to enjoy both our beautiful park system and local brews from Raised Grain once again,” Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said. “I am confident that residents will continue to practice safe measures to keep this popular attraction open.”
The schedule is as follows: Fox River, June 11-13; Mukwonago, June 18-20; Fox Brook, June 25-27; Muskego, July 2-4; Fox Brook, July 9-11; Menomonee, July 16-18; Minooka, July 23-25; Fox River, July 30-Aug. 1; Fox Brook, Aug. 6-8; Naga-Waukee; Aug. 13-15; Mukwonago, Aug. 20-22; Minooka, Aug. 27-29; Fox River, Sept. 4-5; Menomonee, Sept. 11-12; Mukwonago, Sept. 25-26.
For more details, visit www.rgbrewing.com/beergarden.