WAUKESHA — Several Waukesha County tourism agencies will benefit from $15 million in grants for Destination Marketing Organizations throughout the state.
The investment comes from Gov. Tony Evers’ more than $140 million American Rescue Plan Act fund investment in Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries.
Receiving funds are:
■ Brookfield Convention & Visitors Bureau, Brookfield: $408,874.50
■ Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, Brookfield: $15,012
■ New Berlin Tourism Commission, New Berlin: $24,825
■ City of Oconomowoc: $47,384.43
■ Positively Pewaukee, Inc., Pewaukee: $14,198.77
■ Waukesha Pewaukee Convention & Visitor Bureau, Waukesha: $135,693.04
“Wisconsin’s tourism industry was one of the first and hardest hit industries of the COVID-19 pandemic, but our local folks at DMOs statewide have been innovative, dedicated, and resilient, and it’s because of them that this industry is bouncing back and better,” Evers said.
“I am glad to be using these funds to support their good work, along with our more than $200 million investment in Wisconsin’s tourism industry. From the largest convention and visitor bureaus in Milwaukee and Wisconsin Dells to the smallest chambers of commerce in Pepin and Cassville, the $15 million investment awarded today will help continue to fuel our local recovery efforts and ensure those rebounds are felt statewide.”
The Destination Marketing Organization Grant Program will help 120 local DMO organizations across the state expand on their work to attract regional, national, and international visitors to explore Wisconsin.