WAUKESHA — Those planning gatherings or events in Waukesha County should now feel OK with hosting a slightly larger group.
County officials announced Thursday that they were increasing their attendance recommendations for large indoor gatherings.
The new guidance advises indoor venues may host events at 50 percent capacity or up to 250 individuals, whichever number is less, as long as a focus on maintaining appropriate social distancing is maintained.
The move was prompted by a decrease in COVID-19 cases in the county.
The county had previously recommended that venues keep gatherings to a minimum of 100 people. That recommendation had been in place since early June.
Outdoor events in the county may exceed 250 individuals, according to the recommendation, as long as proper outdoor space is available allowing for separation of groups and social distancing.
The recommendations apply to special events such as weddings and sporting events, not daily business functions, a press release states.
“The decision to increase the large gathering recommendation is based on a methodical course of action,” Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said. “Positive cases of COVID-19 have significantly decreased in each of the past three weeks, hospitals can safely treat all local patients, testing capabilities remain sufficient, and our team of disease investigators and contact tracers has grown tenfold to a force of over 200 people.”
The press release stresses that the county’s large gathering recommendations are not orders and are designed to let residents safely conduct business and other activities moving forward.
The county re-evaluates_ its large gathering recommendation at regular intervals, officials said.
In the case of a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases, or the inability of area hospitals to care for patients needing treatment, the county may be forced to issue orders to help reduce the spread of the disease.
More information about Waukesha County’s response to COVID-19 is available at www.waukeshacounty.gov/covid19.