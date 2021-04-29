WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Downtown Business Association is hosting a series of downtown events this summer and recently announced members have found new leadership roles within the organization.
Rosie Strauss with WDBA said the public can look forward to the Waukesha Farmers Market, Friday Night Live (FNL) events and more in downtown Waukesha this summer.
The Waukesha Farmers Market will begin this Saturday and extend through Oct. 30, held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The market is held on the corner of West St. Paul Avenue and Madison Street.
After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the FNL music festival in downtown Waukesha is scheduled for summer 2021. The event will be held on Fridays from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 4 through Sept. 3, excluding July 2.
“The Waukesha Downtown Business Association is up and running and coming back after COVID,” Strauss said. “We want people to come out, come downtown and get out of the house.”
The new president of the WDBA is Chris Janet with Chris Janet State Farm. The new vice president is Susie Taylor, who owns Taylor’s People’s Park. The secretary of WDBA is Tami Evanoff from Burlap & Lace Marketplace.
A new website will be launched soon, Strauss said, ideally by the weekend. To view the website when it’s up and running, visit www.waukeshadba.com.