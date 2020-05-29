WAUKESHA — A new bar called Waukesha Evolution has opened in the former Boomerangs Bar and Grill.
The bar opened a week before they were forced to close under the Safer at Home order on March 17.
“We had actually opened a week before St. Paddy’s Day under the previous name until we changed the name and got all the licenses in order,” Gudgeon said. Owners Henry Gacek and Joey Gudgeon, who also own The Picky Picky Resale Shop, said it was unfortunate to have to close their bar.
“We were doing extremely well, we were really happy with the numbers that we generated over that week period and then obviously the curb ball came,” Gudgeon said.
However, they are excited to be back in business.
The owners reopened their bar May 14, the day after Safer at Home was lifted by the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling.