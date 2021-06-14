WEST BEND — A new tenant has signed a lease at the former Family Video Waukesha location, 129 E. Broadway.
As per the lease, the tenant has a contingency period and cannot be named at this time.
The site of the former West Bend Family Video, 1310 W. Washington St., is available for rent or purchase following the store’s closure earlier this year.
Legacy Commercial Property, which owns the location, stated that the 5,291 square feet of space is still available.
For more information, contact Regional Director of Leasing and Property Management Michael Kohne at mike.kohne@legacypro.com.
In January, Family Video announced the company was closing all of its remaining locations.
Some properties are available for lease or purchase.