WAUKESHA — Golfers and spectators across the world will come out to the Whistling Straits golf course in Haven, Wisconsin, next week for the 43rd annual Ryder Cup. While there, they will be surrounded by a touch of Waukesha — as Waukesha Floral & Greenhouse is preparing all the floral arrangements for the event.
Brothers Marty and Tom Loppnow, owners of the 117-year-old business Waukesha Floral & Greenhouse, are taking on the challenge of providing about 1,500 floral arrangements and about 1,500 green plants for the week-long event taking place from Sept. 21 through Sept. 26. Matches will take place Friday through Sunday.
Marty Loppnow said five years ago they did the floral arrangements at a PGA event at Whistling Straits when they were approached by a company based in Florida that manages event decor. That company again approached the business to help out with the Ryder Cup.
“We did the PGA event with them five years ago and it was a huge thing for us,” he said. “This one is probably five times larger than that PGA event in 2015.”
Arrangement assembling with 4,000 plants and flowers kicked off on Tuesday. Waukesha Floral & Greenhouse brought in freelance florists to assist them.
Loppnow said there are many high-profile florists that could have been selected for the event, including many in Wisconsin.
“It’s a real honor,” Loppnow said. “We’re like the exclusive florist for this event and this is a worldwide event. Being worldwide, we’ve got a lot of European customers too and it’s kind of fun seeing (that) we’re getting a lot of measurements from them in centimeters.”
Loppnow said they’ve been in discussion and planning for the event since 2019 — before COVID-19 hit. Once it was determined the event would take place this year after it had been canceled in 2020, things began to “heat up,” he said.
There have been a few challenges caused by the pandemic besides scheduling, including supply chain issues. Oftentimes, vases, flowers and more were not available in large quantities at stores, Loppnow said. They had to utilize many vendors.
“We have 350 stems of cymbidium orchids, that’s about 3,500 flowers that go into these arrangements,” he said. “Those were brought in from New Zealand. I know we have the most orchids in Wisconsin this week.”
Loppnow said they have pivoted and are using things they have never used before in their arrangements.
Overall, Loppnow said although he doesn’t golf, he will be in a recliner the final day watching the event.
“These are your babies,” he said. “You’ve watched these things grow up and now you finally get to set them on a table and
hang them on the wall. A lot of the time they give us computer renderings of the whole thing and all of a sudden it’s like it comes to life. It’s real now.”
To learn more about Waukesha Floral & Greenhouse, or to see updates on their work at the Ryder Cup, visit
https://www.facebook.com/waukeshafloral.