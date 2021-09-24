Waukesha Food Truck Frenzy to be held Saturday

WAUKESHA — The inaugural Food Truck Frenzy Event at The Tap Yard will bring out 11 food trucks on Saturday, offering a variety of food options to the public.
The Tap Yard, which opened in May, is the first permanent beer garden in Waukesha. The beer garden features about 40 beers on tap and has fun activities including karaoke, trivia, family fun days and more in the middle of The Shoppes at Fox River.
The event will take place from noon to 9 p.m. at 1150 W. Sunset Drive, Waukesha.
Managing Member Nick Marking said that while the business has had rotating food trucks at their beer garden events, this is the first full-on food truck event they organized in Waukesha, which will bring many food options to the city.
Marking said he’s seen other food truck events in the area, so they decided to give it a try. He said the vendors are all from the Milwaukee area.
Listed trucks included Roll MKE Sandwiches; Pig Tailz Tacos; Shorty’s Grilled Cheese; Clean Cruisine; Tanya’s Food Truck; The Real Heaven’s Table BBQ; Amore De La Cucina; Indian Kitchen & Grill; AJ’s Crunch and Munch; The Corn King; and Cinco De Mayo Fiesta.
Games will also be available at the food truck event, including Big Jenga; Big Connect Four; Big Bags; Big Beer Pong; Hammerschlagen and darts. The Tap Yard is also dog-friendly.
Fall events are also scheduled, including a Night of the Pumpkin Beers on Oct. 2 and a Halloween Bash on Oct. 30. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thetapyard.