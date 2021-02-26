Waukesha GE Healthare location listed for sale

WAUKESHA — The 1,237,000-square-foot office and industrial space housed by GE Healthcare has recently been listed for sale following GE Healthcare’s announcement to relocate jobs and operations from Waukesha in September.
In September, GE Healthcare announced their plan to transfer 1,500 employees from its Waukesha facility in the coming years to West Milwaukee, as well as make a $50 million investment in their existing West Milwaukee facility while selling portions of their Waukesha campus located at 3000 N. Grandview Blvd., Waukesha.
“Some of these moves will begin as soon as safely feasible, and the entire process is targeted to be completed in the next few years,” said Ben Fox, GE Healthcare spokesperson. “GE Healthcare is committed longterm to Wisconsin, with several business leadership hubs in Wisconsin including CT, MR, XRay, Life Care Solutions, General Imaging Ultrasound and others, as well as manufacturing, engineering and supply chain teams and more.”
CBRE recently posted the available sale with additional details of the building within its listing. The campus was originally constructed in 1973 with additions and expansions as recently as 2005, with approximately 53% office use and 47% industrial use. The location has over 3,000 parking spaces, a standalone fitness center building and excess land with future development potential.
The building spans 10 tax parcels, nine of which are in both the cities of Pewaukee and Waukesha. According to the Waukesha County Treasurer’s Office, the parcels were assessed at over $45 million. A sale price was not available on CBRE’s listing.
“Annual NNN rent for the Campus will begin at over $10 million in Year 1 while GE Healthcare occupies the three main complexes on site – Magnetic Resonance Center (up to 15-year lease), Waukesha South Operations (2-year lease) and Global Services Center (5-year lease),” the CBRE listing included. There are a total of seven buildings on the site that are currently used for the company’s operations in those three distinct areas of the campus.
The building is located at the junction of Interstate 94 and Highway 16.
Around 600 jobs will remain in Waukesha as other operations are moved to an 87,000-squarefoot facility across the street from its existing Electric Avenue facility to expand the foundation for a product development and manufacturing campus for medical imaging.
Recently, the City of Pewaukee Common Council approved plans to transform a 72-unit condo development built for GE Employees in 1993 into a market rate apartment complex.
The development was initially constructed as temporary housing for GE employees working or training at the GE Healthcare campus located across Watertown Road just east of North Avenue. GE plans to fill in a tunnel that runs under Watertown Road which connects the housing complex to the GE Healthcare campus.