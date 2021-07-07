WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Fire Department announced Tuesday that they will be working with Waukesha Iron and Metal to prevent fires there after a Sunday fire, one of at least three reported at the business this year.
According to the press release, fire department administration and the fire marshal met with the owner and staff at Waukesha Iron and Metal to review their operations to determine the cause of the “recent increase in fires associated with their operations.”
According to a press release, both parties have developed alternate practices and changes in operations to see how different engineering controls can limit the occurrences from happening.
Fire Prevention Bureau staff will be meeting with representatives of the business on a regular basis to continue developing new practices to ensure safety.
According to the release, the department was dispatched to 1240 E. Main St., Waukesha, at 6:17 p.m. Sunday, or July 4, for the report of smoke coming from the scrap yard.
The Waukesha Fire Department responded and arrived on scene within five minutes and first arriving units reported a fire coming from a large pile at the site. Fire personnel utilized two aerial master streams and hand lines to extinguish the “rapidly growing fire,” according to the release.
No employees were on site at the time of the fire, as it had been closed that Friday. Staff from Waukesha Iron and Metal arrived at the business and assisted with bringing the fire under control by utilizing large excavators to spread the pile out.
The fire was declared under control at 9:33 p.m. with all crews clear of the scene at 10:30 p.m. Damage was limited to the materials waste pile from the metal salvaging operation.
The department is continuing to investigate the Sunday fire. Those who may have additional information about the fire are asked to contact the Fire Prevention Bureau staff at 262-524-3648.