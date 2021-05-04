Waukesha Jet’s Pizza opening this week

WAUKESHA — Detroit-Style pizza is coming to Waukesha this week Thursday or Friday with the opening of the new Jet’s Pizza location along Sunset Avenue.
Franchise owner Nate Jordan said the opening date for the location at 530 West Sunset Drive is still a tentative one, as the final pieces are coming together for opening day. Jordan also owns locations in Brookfield, West Allis and Glendale.
Jordan is originally from Detroit and once lived in Waukesha before moving to Brookfield.
The business will have all of the classic options offered at all Jet’s locations, known for their “uber cheesy pizza, with fresh veggies and quality toppings,” the website says. The business is also known for their classic hand-tossed pizza, a New York-style pizza and a crispy thin crust.
Jordan encourages the public, however, to try the Detroit-style deep-dish pizza.
“It’s one of a kind,” he said. “I know in Wisconsin, a lot of people, they gravitate towards the thin crust, but we’re known for the Detroit-style pan pizza. A lot of people confuse it for Chicago style, but it’s nothing like that.”
The business is currently hiring employees, including management positions and delivery drivers. The store number is 262-3338620.